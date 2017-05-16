BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
May 16 Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
* Says approved allotment of 43.2 million equity shares at 27.80 rupees per equity share on preferential allotment basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ICRA downgrades rating on UCO Bank’s bonds programme; the rating continues to have a negative outlook Source text: [ICRA downgrades rating on UCO Bank’s bonds programme; the rating continues to have a negative outlook ICRA has downgraded the ratings on: * Rs. 800 crore Lower Tier II bonds programme of UCO Bank (UCO) from AA- (pronounced ICRA double A minus) to A+ (pronounced ICRA A plus) and * Bank’s Rs. 500 crore Upper Tier II Bond programme from A (pronounced ICRA A) to A- (pronounced ICRA A