UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 31 Dhc Software Co Ltd
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 160-210 percent y/y to 451.5-538.4 million yuan ($65.53-78.14 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2npvVKK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8903 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)