April 26 Dhc Software Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit down 21.2 percent y/y at 899.6 million yuan ($130.56 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 168.8 percent y/y at 466.8 million yuan

* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan to set up software unit

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2plpb4f; bit.ly/2oJfZD6; bit.ly/2q5Hclk

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8903 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)