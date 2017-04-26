BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Dhc Software Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit down 21.2 percent y/y at 899.6 million yuan ($130.56 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 168.8 percent y/y at 466.8 million yuan
* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan to set up software unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2plpb4f; bit.ly/2oJfZD6; bit.ly/2q5Hclk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8903 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes