BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 DHI Group Inc
* Announces plan for strategic divestitures of certain businesses to optimize execution of its tech-focused plan
* DHI group, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results and intention to divest certain businesses
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $52.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Plans to divest a number of its online professional communities
* Planned divestitures include: Biospace, Hcareers, Health Ecareers, And Rigzone
* DHI group inc - company expects its year-over-year rate of revenue decline to abate later in 2017
* DHI group inc - planned divestitures include biospace, hcareers, health ecareers, and rigzone
* DHI group- is in process of engaging a financial advisor to evaluate opportunities to conduct value enhancing divestitures of the non-tech businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results