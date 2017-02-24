BRIEF-Bank of Hangzhou to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 Dhipaya Insurance Pcl
* Fy profit for the period 539.2 million baht versus 424.3 million baht
* Fy total revenue 2.32 billion baht versus 2.25 billion baht Source text (bit.ly/2lzZ081) Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5