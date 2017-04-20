U.S. drillers add oil rigs in a record streak but pace slows -Baker Hughes

By Scott DiSavino May 26 U.S. energy firms added oil rigs for a record 19 weeks in a row as expectations of higher crude prices after an OPEC-led decision to extend current output curbs motivate producers to boost spending on new drilling. The pace of those additions, however, has slowed with the total added so far in May falling to the lowest since October due to soft oil prices. Drillers added two oil rigs in the week to May 26, bringing the total count up to 72