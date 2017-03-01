March 1 Dht Holdings Inc

* Announces financing of VLCC newbuildings

* Financing will cover about 50% of contract price with remainder being financed by cash at hand

* Financing has a 5 year tenor and its 20 year repayment profile is in support of DHT'S low cash break-even levels

* Does not intend to issue any stock to finance two newbuildings

* Bank financing has a margin of 250bps above libor and 50% of financing is structured as a revolving credit facility