March 17 Dht Holdings Inc -

* Announces sale of its oldest VLCC

* Deal for for $24.8 million

* About $13.0 million of bank debt will be repaid in connection with sale and company will record a book loss of about $4.0 million in Q1 2017

* Company will deliver vessel to its new owners during Q2 and it is expected to retire from trading fleet