BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 DHT Holdings Inc
* DHT Holdings Inc- Frontline Ltd will not pursue complaint against DHT in supreme court of state of New York originally filed by Frontline on April 18
* DHT Holdings - Frontline filed suit in high court of Marshall Islands, "asserting claims similar to those contained in now-dismissed New York action" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.