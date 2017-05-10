May 10 DHX Media Ltd

* DHX Media to acquire Peanuts & Strawberry Shortcake

* DHX Media Ltd - total purchase price for this acquisition is $345 million

* DHX Media Ltd - accretive transaction expands DHX Media's portfolio of children's ip.

* DHX Media Ltd - boards of directors of DHX Media and Iconix have approved transaction

* DHX Media-purchase price for deal to be paid through cash on hand, new debt financing facility and private placement offering of subscription receipts

* DHX Media - as part of refinancing related to deal, co to redeem 5.875 pct senior unsecured notes due Dec 2, 2021 on terms as set out in indenture governing notes

* DHX Media - entered agreement with underwriters to buy 100,000 subscription receipts of company at a price of c$1,000 per subscription receipt

* DHX Media Ltd - fiscal 2018 calculated using pro forma june 30, 2017, adjusted ebitda expected to be us$105 million

* DHX Media Ltd - proceeds of subscription receipts will be held in escrow and released to company upon completion of acquisition

* DHX Media Ltd - if acquisition is not concluded within 120 days of issuance of subscription receipts, then subscription receipts will be cancelled

* DHX Media Ltd - expects first year synergies of us$10 to $20 million from deal

* DHX Media Ltd says deal is "significantly" accretive to cash eps & free cash flow per share with substantial potential synergy upside