May 10 DHX Media Ltd
* DHX Media to acquire Peanuts & Strawberry Shortcake
* DHX Media Ltd - total purchase price for this acquisition
is $345 million
* DHX Media Ltd - accretive transaction expands DHX Media's
portfolio of children's ip.
* DHX Media Ltd - total purchase price for acquisition is
us$345 million
* DHX Media Ltd - boards of directors of DHX Media and
Iconix have approved transaction
* DHX Media-purchase price for deal to be paid through cash
on hand, new debt financing facility and private placement
offering of subscription receipts
* DHX Media - as part of refinancing related to deal, co to
redeem 5.875 pct senior unsecured notes due Dec 2, 2021 on terms
as set out in indenture governing notes
* DHX Media - entered agreement with underwriters to buy
100,000 subscription receipts of company at a price of c$1,000
per subscription receipt
* DHX Media Ltd - fiscal 2018 calculated using pro forma
june 30, 2017, adjusted ebitda expected to be us$105 million
* DHX Media Ltd - proceeds of subscription receipts will be
held in escrow and released to company upon completion of
acquisition
* DHX Media Ltd - if acquisition is not concluded within 120
days of issuance of subscription receipts, then subscription
receipts will be cancelled
* DHX Media Ltd - expects first year synergies of us$10 to
$20 million from deal
* DHX Media Ltd says deal is "significantly" accretive to
cash eps & free cash flow per share with substantial potential
synergy upside
