May 10 Dhx Media Ltd:
* Signed a definitive agreement to acquire the entertainment
division of Iconix Brand Group Inc
* The total purchase price for acquisition is us$345 million
* Transaction would be 6-10% accretive to earnings per share
and 25 pct -30 pct accretive to free cash flow per share, on a
pro forma basis
* Purchase price for deal to be paid through cash on hand,
new debt financing facility, private placement offering of
subscription receipts
* As part of refinancing related to the deal, DHX Media will
redeem its 5.875 pct senior unsecured notes due Dec. 2, 2021
