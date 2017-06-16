BRIEF-IKEGPS Group announces reseller agreement with California Survey
* Announces reseller agreement with California Survey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 DIADROM HOLDING AB
* DIADROM RECEIVES ORDER OF ALMOST SEK 5 MILLION
* ORDER WILL BE DELIVERED IN STAGES IN 2017 AND 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces reseller agreement with California Survey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acxiom Corp - entered into a sixth amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A - SEC filing