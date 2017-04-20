BRIEF-Sichuan Tuopai Shede Wine elects chairman, vice chairman
* Says board elects Liu Li as chairman, Li Qiang as vice chairman
Diageo Plc
* Diageo says has reviewed spirits bottling footprint, and that some jobs in european bottling plants may be impacted toward end of year
* Diageo says now entering consultation period w/ employees and their representatives to discuss proposals in more detail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 26 German prosecutors investigating whether carmaker Daimler manipulated emission tests on its diesel cars are looking at whether auto components supplier Bosch was involved in the alleged fraud, it was confirmed on Friday.