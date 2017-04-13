UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 14 Diagnos Inc
* Diagnos announces private placement
* Diagnos Inc says private placement of up to 330 units for an aggregate value of up to $3.3 million
* Diagnos Inc - proceeds of offering will be used to develop new geographical markets and to fund operating and product development expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
