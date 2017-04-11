BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
April 11 Dialog Semiconductor Plc:
* Dialog Semiconductor statement on share price movement
* Company knows of no business reason for this movement and confirms that it remains comfortable with its guidance for Q1 and in its prospects for year.
* Company notes level of visibility into design cycle of its leading customers remains unchanged and business relationships are in line with normal course of business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: