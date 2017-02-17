Feb 17 Dialog Semiconductor PLC

* Announcement relating to final settlement of second tranche of shares bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor PLC's share buyback programme

* Under second tranche of share buyback programme, a cumulative total of 1,451,048 ordinary shares have been bought back, corresponding to 1.9 percent of company's ordinary share capital

* At an average price of EUR38.7651 per share (being average of daily volume weighted average price during period of second tranche, less a percentage discount), at a total cost of EUR56,250,060

* Number of shares purchased under the first and second tranches is 2,783,206, at an average price of EUR33.6842 and at an aggregate total cost of EUR93,750,060