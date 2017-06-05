June 5 Diamcor Mining Inc:

* Diamcor announces private placement

* Diamcor Mining Inc- ‍proceeds from offering will be used to strengthen company's balance sheet through reduction of its remaining debt facilities​

* Diamcor Mining Inc - intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 3.5 million at a price of cdn$0.85 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: