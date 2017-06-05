UPDATE 4-As Modi prepares for Trump meeting, U.S. expected to OK India drone purchase
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
June 5 Diamcor Mining Inc:
* Diamcor announces private placement
* Diamcor Mining Inc- proceeds from offering will be used to strengthen company's balance sheet through reduction of its remaining debt facilities
* Diamcor Mining Inc - intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 3.5 million at a price of cdn$0.85 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
June 23 Hangcha Group Co Ltd * Says it plans to set up unit in the U.S. Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2tAADsH Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)