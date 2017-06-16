BRIEF-Restaurant Brands New Zealand seeks listing on ASX
* It would be seeking a foreign-exempt listing on Australian Stock Exchange
June 16Diamond Dining Co Ltd
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on June 16
* Says 250,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 2,344 yen per share
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ofXtsF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* It would be seeking a foreign-exempt listing on Australian Stock Exchange
* Chico's FAS Inc declares cash dividend of $0.0825 per share