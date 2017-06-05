BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 5 Diamond Dining Co Ltd:
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 250,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from June 12 to June 16
* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DFo2lZ
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million