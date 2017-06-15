BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 15 Diamond Dining Co Ltd
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 250,000 shares of its stock at the price of 2,344 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on June 16
* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million