Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Inc -
* Diamond Estates Wines And Spirits reports improved Q3 2017 results
* Quarterly revenue increased 12.2% to $8.8 million from $7.9 million in Q3 2016
* Net income in Q3 2017 was slightly positive versus a nominal loss in Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says