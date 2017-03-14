US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 14 Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd :
* Lenders in-principally agreed towards proposal received from CKP Group to infuse 12 billion rupees under SDR scheme Source text: bit.ly/2lVhtO6 Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)