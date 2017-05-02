May 2 Diamondback Energy Inc

* Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.46

* Q1 revenue $235 million versus I/B/E/S view $218.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Diamondback Energy Inc says Q1 2017 production of 61.6 mboe/d (75% oil), up 19% over q4 2016 with 13% quarterly organic growth

* Diamondback Energy Inc says Diamondback expects full year 2017 production to be between 69.0 mboe/d and 76.0 mboe/d

* Sees a total capital budget of between $800.0 million to $1.0 billion in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: