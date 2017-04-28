BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 28 Diamondcorp Plc
* Group is no longer able to continue trading as a going concern
* Group is no longer able to continue trading as a going concern

* Has filed notice of intention to appoint Stephen Cork and Jo Milner of Cork Gully Llp as joint administrators
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION