BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
Feb 22 Diamondrock Hospitality Co
* Diamondrock Hospitality Company reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per diluted share was $0.12
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly comparable revpar was $174.91, a 0.3 percent decrease from comparable period of 2015.
* Qtrly adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.24
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Diamondrock Hospitality Co - Company expects to spend between $110 million and $120 million on capital improvements at its hotels in 2017
* Sees 2017 adjusted FFO of $186 million - $196 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted FFO of $0.92 per share - $0.97 per share
* Sees 2017 comparable revpar growth in range of negative 1.0 percent to positive 1.0 percent
* Diamondrock Hospitality Co - Company expects approximately 17 percent to 18 percent of its full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be earned during Q1 of 2017
* FY 2017 FFO per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.