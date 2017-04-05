April 5 DIAMYD MEDICAL AB

* DIAMYD MEDICAL INVESTS IN BROAD INTERNATIONAL PATENT PROTECTION FOR DIAMYD® AND NEW STUDY DRUG HAS BEEN PRODUCED

* SUCCESSFUL PRODUCTION OF NEW DIAMYD® HAS BEEN CARRIED OUT BY NEW MANUFACTURER AND STUDY DRUGS LASTS UNTIL 2021

* PATENT APPLICATION INVOLVING INTRALYMPHATIC ADMINISTRATION OF ANTIGEN IS IN INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATION PHASE IN SEVERAL COUNTRIES INCLUDING UNITED STATES, EUROPE, JAPAN AND CHINA

* GRANTED CLAIMS PROVIDE PROTECTION THAT EXTENDS TO 2035

