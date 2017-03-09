WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Diamyd Medical AB:
* Invests 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($165,598) in NextCell Pharma AB for development of stem cell therapies
* Diamyd medical's ownership in NextCell Pharma will amount to about 16 percent
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.