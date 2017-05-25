May 25 Diana Containerships Inc

* Diana Containerships Inc announces time charter contract for M/V Puelo with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

* Gross charter rate is US$14,600 per day, minus a 1.25% commission paid to third parties, for a period of about 50 days

* Charter is expected to commence on June 13, 2017

* Through unit entered into time charter contract with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines ltd for one of post-panamax container vessels M/V Puelo