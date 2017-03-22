Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 22 Diana Containerships Inc
* Diana Containerships Inc announces up to $150 million securities offering
* Diana Containerships Inc - entered into a securities purchase agreement with Kalani Investments Limited
* Diana Containerships - intends to use net proceeds to repay indebtedness under one or more of our existing credit facilities, among the others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)