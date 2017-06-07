BRIEF-SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with Montco Offshore
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
June 7 Diana Shipping Inc
* Diana Shipping Inc. Announces an addendum to the time charter contract for m/v sideris gs with rio tinto
* Diana Shipping- employment extension of sideris gs anticipated to generate about $5.07 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter
* Diana Shipping inc - new gross charter rate is us$13,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties
* Diana Shipping inc - new charter period is expected to commence on june 20, 2017
* Diana Shipping - to increase time charter rate of present time charter contract for 1 of capesize dry bulk vessels for period of minimum 13 months to maximum 17 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BENGALURU, June 23 Gold held steady on Friday above a five-week low touched earlier this week, supported by technicals, but the metal was still on track for a third weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,250.70 per ounce at 0053 GMT. It was set for a small weekly fall of about 0.3 percent, having eased about 1 percent in each of two preceding weeks. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery gained 0.2 percent to $1,2