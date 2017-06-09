BRIEF-SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with Montco Offshore
June 9 Diana Shipping Inc:
* Diana Shipping Inc. announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Myrsini with RWE and time charter contracts for m/v Electra with Uniper, m/v Alcmene with Cargill, m/v Oceanis and m/v Triton with Ausca
* Gross charter rate is US$8,650 per day, minus a 5% commission paid, for charter contract with RWE Supply & Trading GMBH
* Ccharter contract with RWE Supply & Trading GMBH is for a period until minimum August 31, 2018 and maximum December 31, 2018
* Entered time charter contract with Uniper Global Commodities SE for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, m/v Electra
* Gross charter rate is US$8,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid, for charter contract with Cargill International S.A.
* Gross charter rate is US$7,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid, for charter contract with Ausca Shipping Limited
* Charter contract with Cargill International S.A is for a period of minimum thirteen months to about sixteen months
* Charter contract with Ausca Shipping Limited is for a period of minimum fourteen months to about seventeen months
* Gross charter rate is US$8,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid, for charter contract with Uniper
* Charter contract with Uniper is for a period of minimum thirteen months to about sixteen months
* Gross charter rate is US$7,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid, for charter contract with Ausca Shipping Limited for m/v Oceanis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BENGALURU, June 23 Gold held steady on Friday above a five-week low touched earlier this week, supported by technicals, but the metal was still on track for a third weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,250.70 per ounce at 0053 GMT. It was set for a small weekly fall of about 0.3 percent, having eased about 1 percent in each of two preceding weeks. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery gained 0.2 percent to $1,2