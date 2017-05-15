May 15 Diana Shipping Inc

* Diana Shipping Inc. announces delivery of the post-Panamax Dry Bulk Vessel M/V Phaidra; time charter contract for M/V Semirio with Koch and direct continuation of time charter contract for M/V Coronis with Narina

* Says through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has taken delivery of M/V Phaidra

* Diana Shipping - through unit, co entered time charter contract with Koch Shipping for one of its capesize dry bulk vessels, M/V Semirio

* Diana Shipping-through separate unit, co agreed to extend present time charter contract with Narina Maritime,for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels

* Diana Shipping - charter rate for M/V Semirio US$14,150 per day, minus 5% commission paid to third parties, for period from twelve to sixteen months

* New Charter period under contract with Narina Maritime Ltd is expected to commence on May 17, 2017

* Diana Shipping Inc - extending present time charter contract with Narina Maritime Ltd for a of minimum 11 months to maximum fourteen 14 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: