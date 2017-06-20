June 20 Diana Shipping Inc:

* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contract for M/V Protefs with Hudson

* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contract for M/V Protefs with Hudson

* Diana Shipping Inc - Charter is expected to commence on June 23, 2017

* Diana Shipping Inc - employment is anticipated to generate approximately us$2.84 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter

* Diana Shipping Inc - gross charter rate is US$7,900/day, minus 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum 12- 15 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: