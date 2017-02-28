Feb 28 Diana Shipping Inc

* Diana Shipping Inc announces direct continuation of time charter contract for M/V Polymnia with Cargill

* Diana Shipping Inc says new charter period is expected to commence on March 15, 2017.

* Diana Shipping Inc says gross charter rate is US$10,100 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties

* Diana Shipping says employment extension of "Polymnia" is anticipated to generate about US$3.79 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter