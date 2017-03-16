March 16 Diana Shipping Inc

* Diana Shipping Inc announces direct continuation of time charter contract for M/V Melia with Nidera

* Diana Shipping Inc - new charter period is expected to commence on March 18, 2017.

* Diana Shipping Inc - gross charter rate is US$9,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

* Diana Shipping - employment extension of "Melia" is anticipated to generate about US$2.99 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter

* Diana Shipping - agreed to extend present time charter contract with Nidera S.p.A., Roma, for one of Panamax dry bulk vessels, M/V Melia

* Diana Shipping - present time charter contract with Nidera S.p.A., Roma, for one of Panamax dry bulk vessels, M/V Melia extended to 13 months