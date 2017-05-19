May 19 Diana Shipping Inc:

* Diana Shipping Inc. announces delivery of the kamsarmax dry bulk vessel m/v astarte

* Diana Shipping Inc - company also expects to take delivery of one post-panamax dry bulk vessel by end of may 2017

* Diana Shipping Inc - taken delivery of m/v astarte , a 2013 built kamsarmax dry bulk vessel of 81,513 dwt that co entered into agreement to purchase in april 2017