US STOCKS-U.S. stocks rise on tech gains, oil rebound
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 23 Diana Shipping Inc
* Reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Diana Shipping Inc - time charter revenues were $31.3 million for Q1 of 2017, compared to $30.8 million for same period of 2016
* Diana Shipping Inc qtrly fleet utilization 98.2 percent versus 99.1 percent
* Diana Shipping Inc - qtrly loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $29.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 U.S. energy firms added oil rigs for a record 23rd week in a row, extending a year-long drilling recovery as producers boost spending on expectations crude prices will rise in future months despite this week's decline to a 10-month low. Drillers added 11 oil rigs in the week to June 23, bringing the total count up to 758, the most since April 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said in its closely followed report on Friday.