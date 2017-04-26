BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Diana Shipping Inc:
* Diana Shipping Inc. announces closing of US$80.5 million public offering of common shares; closing includes full exercise of underwriters’ US$10.5 million over-allotment option; Board approval of acquisition of three dry bulk vessels received
* Approval by co's Board, previously announced as a condition to acquisition of 2 post-panamax and 1 kamsarmax vessel, has been received
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results