WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 DiaSorin SpA:
* Proposes cash dividend of 0.80 euro per share, up 23.1 pct versus 2015
* FY net profit 112.6 million euros ($118.70 million) versus 100.5 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue 569.3 million euros versus 499.2 million euros a year ago
* 2017 guidance, including unit Focus: revenues up around 11 pct at constant exchange rates (CER), compared with 2016
* 2017 guidance, including unit Focus: EBITDA up around 11 pct at CER, compared with 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9486 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.