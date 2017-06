May 16 DIASORIN SPA:

* LAUNCHES NEW LIAISON ANDROSTENEDIONE TEST FOR EVALUATION OF ADRENAL AND GONADAL FUNCTIONALITY

* LIAISON ANDROSTENEDIONE TEST AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE WITH EXCEPTION OF U.S.

* ELEVATED ANDROSTENEDIONE LEVELS IN BLOOD ARE ASSOCIATED WITH HORMONE-RELATED DISEASES SUCH AS POLYCYSTIC OVARIAN SYNDROME (PCOS), CONGENITAL ADRENAL HYPERPLASIA (CAH) AND ADRENAL GLAND TUMORS