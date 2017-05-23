May 23 DIASORIN SPA:

* LAUNCHES TEST LIAISON SHBG FOR DIAGNOSIS OF DISORDERS RELATED TO THE ANDROGEN HORMONES

* SGHB, WHICH IS PRODUCED IN LIVER, IS INVOLVED IN TRANSPORT OF SEX STEROIDS, SUCH AS DIHYDROTESTOSTERONE, TESTOSTERONE AND ESTRADIOL, IN BLOOD STREAM

* ACCORDING TO GLOBAL DIAGNOSTIC MARKET STATISTICS, EUROPEAN INFERTILITY MARKET IS ESTIMATED AT 130 MILLION EUROS WITH SHBG ACCOUNTING FOR ABOUT 4%, EQUAL TO A VOLUME EXCEEDING 2.7 MILLION TESTS PER YEAR Source text: reut.rs/2rO46NT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)