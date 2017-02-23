Feb 23 Dic Asset AG:
* Raises dividend again after outperformance in 2016, and
foresees bright outlook for 2017
* Dividend proposal raised again to 0.40 euros ($0.4223)
(2015: 0.37 euros)
* Forecast 2017: FFO increase by up to 28 percent, from 57
million euros to 60 million euros
* At 47 million euros (2015: eur 49 million), FY FFO was at
upper end of company's target range, which had been raised to 46
million euros to 47 million euros as late as September
* FY adjusted profit for period totalled 26.9 million euros,
which implies a year-on-year increase by 6.2 million euros
* The company is thus aiming for an acquisition volume of c.
500 million euros for both business divisions in 2017 but with
particular focus on the fund business
* Expects to see a considerably improved operating income
and a FFO increase by up to 28 percent to a projected total of
57 to 60 million euros in 2017 (FFO per share between 0.83 euros
and 0.88 euros)
