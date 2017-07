July 5 (Reuters) - DIC ASSET AG:

* Dic Asset Ag Issues Corporate Bond

* ‍Is Issuing Five-Year Maturity Bond in a Volume of at Least Eur 100 Million​

* ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY ITS OUTSTANDING DEBT AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)