July 11 (Reuters) - DIC ASSET AG:

* Annual General Meeting of Dic Asset Ag Approves Dividend Increase by 8 Percent

* Raises Ffo Forecasts for 2017 to Eur 59-61 Million, a Year-on-Year Increase by 30 Percent

* RAG FOUNDATION EXPANDS ITS EQUITY STAKE IN DIC ASSET AG TO OVER 10 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)