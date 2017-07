July 5 (Reuters) - DIC ASSET AG:

* Dic Asset Ag Successfully Places Eur 130 Million Corporate Bond

* Coupon Was Fixed at 3.25 Percent, and Thus Priced at Lower End of Marketing Range

* WITH PRIVATE PLACEMENT SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED, THERE WILL BE NO ADDITIONAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF CORPORATE BOND ON 06 JULY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)