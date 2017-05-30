BRIEF-Glencore's Glasenberg appointed to Rosneft board -RIA
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
May 30 Dice Sport And Casual Wear:
* FY standalone net loss EGP 113.2 million versus profit of EGP 18.5 million year ago
* FY standalone net sales EGP 518.2 million versus EGP 398.6 million year ago
* EGP floatation had negative of EGP 192 million on fy standalone resutls Source: (bit.ly/2r6GHKn) Further company coverage:
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer