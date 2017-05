March 1 Dicker Data Ltd

* Final dividend for the FY16 financial year has today been declared at 4.40 cents per share

* For FY17 forecasting revenue growth of just under 10 pct or $1.3 billion

* Proposed dividend to be paid in the FY17 year to 16.40 cents per share

* Expectation of generating pre-­‐tax profits of $40mln for FY 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: