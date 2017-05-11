BRIEF-Trackx acquires Brotech Solutions
* Says deal will be materially accretive to revenue and cash flow
May 11 DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc:
* Dick's sporting goods announces leadership changes
* André Hawaux announced retirement
* Lauren Hobart named President
* Says Hawaux will remain with company through Q2 of 2017
* André Hawaux is retiring from his position as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer
* Keri Jones will join co on May 22, 2017 as Executive Vice President, Chief Merchant, reporting to Edward Stack
* Don Germano will re-join DICK'S on May 30, 2017 as Senior Vice President, Operations, reporting to Lauren Hobart Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Champion Iron Ltd -Québec Iron Ore has entered into a transportation agreement with Quebec North shore and Labrador Railway Company Inc