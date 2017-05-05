Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 Dickson Concepts International Ltd -
* Group is expected to record a profit for year ended 31st march, 2017
* Expected results due to reduction in operating costs and expenses as a result of tight control at all levels of operation Source text (bit.ly/2pNrei4) Further company coverage:
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.