BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 5 Dickson Concepts (International) Ltd
* Board recommends payment of a final dividend of HK17 cents per ordinary share
* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders of company HK$80.2 million versus loss of HK$ 288.2 million
* FY revenue HK$3.14 billion versus HK$ 3.62 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
